Home invasion results in prison sentence

CORUNNA — A Lansing man was sentenced Friday to one year, two months, to five years in prison for receiving and concealing stolen property by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Michael Fisher, 34, was ordered to pay court costs and fines and credited for 94 days served. Stewart also ordered Fisher to pay restitution in an amount to be determined at a later date.
In a short statement to the court before sentencing, Fisher apologized.
“I got three kids, and just had one a month ago,” Fisher said. “I just want to get this behind me. I wasn’t stealing stuff. I was buying stuff. I wasn’t thinking. I was walking a thin line. I’m sorry.”
“Well, if you don’t think about your kids when you commit crimes, why should I?” Stewart asked. “That’s your job, not mine. Whose fault is that? It looks like you have things cooking in other counties that could result in further convictions. You’re very fortunate… Your sentence won’t exceed 14 months. This court will sentence you to the fullest extent it can under the terms of the plea.”
Prosecutors charged Fisher with one count of second degree home invasion Feb. 19 in connection with an incident that occurred Oct. 15, 2018. He was arraigned May 3 by 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan and pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Fisher was already serving a prison sentence at that time for a similar property crime, and has been incarcerated since being charged.
Fisher has numerous similar charges pending in Clare County, and has not yet been arraigned on those counts.
At a hearing June 20, Fisher pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of receiving and concealing stolen property in return for prosecutors dismissing the home invasion count.
Friday, Fisher’s attorney Amy Husted asked the court for leniency, and said her client is looking forward to serving his sentence and putting the incident behind him.
“I’ve spoken with Mr. Fisher and he understands what he did was wrong,” Husted said. “He’s looking forward to getting out and trying better himself and live a better, law-abiding life.”
Prosecutor Adam Masserang asked Stewart to impose a prison sentence and require $12,000 in restitution to the victims, including costs for future counseling.
“Mr. Fisher has a pattern of doing this sort of thing,” Masserang said. “He is facing many more similar charges in Clare County and they’ll handle those as they see fit.”
