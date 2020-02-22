CORUNNA — A homeless Owosso man was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years, eight months in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for stabbing another homeless person in the neck.
“Stabbing someone in the neck is no way to resolve property disputes,” Stewart said before announcing sentence. “I’m afraid the Michigan Department of Corrections is going to be your retirement home.”
Dale Mansfield, 55, was sentenced to 12 years, eight months to 40 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections — his fifth prison term — for a single felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He was credited with 141 days served.
Mansfield was originally charged with attempted murder after an Oct. 4, 2019, incident in which he returned to a tent he had been living in to discover another homeless person had “rifled through” his possessions and claimed the tent as their own.
“I can’t justify it and I’m sorry,” Mansfield told Stewart before being sentenced. I don’t consider myself a menace to society. That five minutes, I’d like to take it back. But I can’t. I’ll be an old man by the time I get out.”
When police responded to the scene, Mansfield claimed the man he stabbed had pulled a gun and hit him with it. After stabbing the man in the throat, Mansfield attempted to ditch the knife he used, but it was discovered by police.
Mansfield was arrested following the assault, and arraigned the same day by 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan on an attempted murder charge; he pleaded not guilty, and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since that time. The attempted murder charge was later dismissed, and prosecutors instead charged Mansfield with the lesser assault count.
“He has been a thorn in the side of Owosso community for many, many years,” Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang told the court, and noted Mansfield had 17 misdemeanor convictions in 2019 alone, and four prior prison terms. “Apparently this year, he decided to really, really, ramp it up. He has prior convictions for domestic violence, drug offenses. We would ask that the court incapacitate Mr. Mansfield, send him to prison and keep him there.”
Defense attorney Amy Husted said the assault was “out of character” for her client, and she had been surprised Mansfield had stabbed another man.
“He was homeless and he was living in a tent,” Husted said. “He came back to the tent that had all the possessions he owned in the world to find someone rifling through the tent, throwing his stuff out and claiming it for himself. He said he saw red and snapped.”
“I’ve been homeless in this city for a year, trying to keep warm when you can’t keep warm,” Mansfield said. “I’ve been a hassle for the city. I should have left when you told me to leave. There’s nothing I can say that will change your mind. I’ll probably be dead by the time you let me out, anyway. Just please be fair.”
