LANSING — Four area municipalities were among 23 to win state grants through the Community Service Infrastructure Fund (CSIF) program for road projects.
Communities set to receive road funding grants include the cities of Corunna, Laingsburg, Perry, Vassar, Grant, Center Line, Rose City, Watervliet, Albion, Hartford, Iron River and DeWitt, along with the villages of Bancroft, Fairgrove, Hopkins, Muir, Morley, Shelby, Boyne Falls, Centreville, Lawton, L’Anse, and Carleton.
Grant awards range from $30,000 to $250,000 for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing, and other preservation measures.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) CSIF program is a stop-gap funding effort to help pay for road projects in small communities. All those awarded have fewer than 10,000 residents.
Successful projects were selected, in part, because they are paired with planned infrastructure work, coordinated with other road agencies, focused on extending the useful life of the road, and lacked other funding sources, state officials said.
“These grants will help communities across the state get their roads fixed right now,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “This funding will help meet some of our most critical infrastructure needs at the community level. While this should not be viewed as a solution to our statewide road funding crisis, it will serve as a critical measure of relief for these communities until we implement a real transportation funding solution.”
The Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) helps finance critical highway, road and street projects. TEDF “Category B,” or the “Community Service Infrastructure Fund,” grants provide $3 million per year through Fiscal Year 2023 to be allocated for road improvements in cities and villages with a population of 10,000 or fewer.
All the grants awarded require a 50 percent local match, which doubles the project cost. Corunna will received $200,000, Laingsburg will received $250,000, Perry will received $122,013 and Bancroft will receive $30,000 from the state.
In Laingsburg, projects include crack filling on North Iris Lane from West Street to the dead end, a paving overlay on Phelps Street from Grand River to 1st North, milling and overlay on 2nd North Street from Crum to the dead end, crack filling on West and North streets from Meridian to Grand River, milling and overlay on Sciota Street from High to Shiawassee, milling and overlay on Woodbury Road from Grand River to Doyle, overlay paving on Clinton Street from Grand River to the dead end, crack filling on McClintock Street from Laing to the dead end, and milling and overlay on Deerwood Lane from Woodbury to the dead end.
Treasurer Paula WIlloughby said via email that work on the streets will begin in the spring of 2021. Residents will not be assessed for any costs.
“This project is targeted at managing the city’s assets by expanding the life expectancy of the city’s street assets through a mix of pavement rehabilitation methods. This will help use the city’s capital efficiently to be able to appropriately manage all of its assets,” she said.
She said because of the number of streets involved, the length of time since work has been done varies significantly.
“Some of these streets have only been a hand full of years since work was last performed while others have been tens of years,” she said.
In Corunna, the $400,000 project encompasses a one-block stretch of West McArthur Street from North Shiawassee to west of Woodworth Street (from the Surbeck Building along the rear of Sav-A-Lot). It is expected to take place in the summer or fall of 2021, but that has not been finalized.
“The section of street falls in our DDA district, and has been in the planning phase since 2013,” City Manager Joe Sawyer said via email. “The 400K project includes replacement of the street surface, curb, gutter and sidewalks. Engineering expenses and water main replacement will be additional local expenses.”
Sawyer said the street was last paved in 2000, and it received a chip-seal in 2014. He also noted the city water reliability plan calls for the existing 4-inch water main to be upgraded to a 12-inch main.
“The project will improve on-street parking and access to the loading dock for (Sav-A-Lot). We will be meeting with stakeholders to finalize a design. This block of street/sidewalk/parking is long overdue for improvement. The matching construction grant is what was needed to prioritize this project and get it done,” he said.
Sawyer said because the work is within the commercial district it will not involve assessments on any residential properties.
Bancroft village President Brian Barnum said the grant will allow the village to repave two blocks of Maple Street from Bancroft to Shiawassee Street.
The old pavement will be ground up and new asphalt laid.
Barnum said the village’s $30,000 match will come out of budgeted funds and no residents will be assessed for the work. He said the project will be bid out later this year and the work completed in 2021.
According to Perry City Council minutes from May, the city sought $340,000 from MDOT to resurface East Polly, South Madison, West Orchard, West First, East Keeney and Horace streets, and Scarlett Oak Lane. The resolution offered said the city would pay up to $170,000 in matching costs.
While the city didn’t get the full amount it sought, Mayor James Huguelet said receiving funding is a win for the city.
“It keeps more money in our budget for the future,” he said.
He said there won’t be any assessments to residents for the street work. The exact scope of the work wasn’t available at press time.
