Suit against murder suspect adds conservator

FLINT — A New York man suing accused killer Mark Latunski in a federal court has amended his case to include Latunski’s brother, Paul Latunski, as a defendant in the civil case.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Michigan by 29-year-old James Carlsen, of Suffolk County, New York, accuses Mark Latunski of negligence and gross neglect, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.
Paul Latunski previously was named conservator of his brother’s property when Mark Latunski was found incompetent to stand trial. Because he is in charge of the property, Paul Latusnki was named as a defendant in the federal lawsuit.
Mark Latunski has since been deemed competent to stand trial in the murder of Kevin Bacon in December 2019.
Paul Latunski’s attorney, Curtis Zaleski, filed an answer in October 2020 to the lawsuit that states the “incident was investigated by police and found to be a consensual act by both parties” and that “plaintiff assumed the risk.”
Further dates in the federal suit have not yet been scheduled.
According to Carlsen’s lawsuit, the New York man met Mark Latunski’s then-husband Jamie Arnold via Facebook, and he introduced the two men. Mark Latunski then purchased a bus ticket from New York to Michigan for Carlsen so they could visit “for the purpose of BDSM” in October 2019.
Latunski, the suit alleges, picked Carlsen up at a bus top and drove to his residence on 703. W. Tyrell Road. Carlsen claims he fell asleep during the drive because he was “exhausted” from the trip. When the men arrived at the residence, Latunski informed Carlsen that Arnold had moved out.
“After spending some time together, defendant Latunski retrieved locks and chains and locked (Carlsen) up in his basement by tying him down with leather straps, stating (Carlsen) ‘wasn’t going anywhere’; holding (Carlsen) captive in his home,” the lawsuit states.
Carlsen claims he waited until Latunski went upstairs and had “seemingly” fallen asleep, then used a butcher knife to cut himself free from the leather straps.
Carlsen fled the residence “in a panic,” according to the lawsuit, and called 911. MSP troopers responded, questioned Carlsen and dropped him off at a gas station. They took no action regarding Latunski.
Following the encounter, Carlsen made his way to the bus station and called Latunski, telling him he would leave Latunski’s house key at the bus station counter. Latunski allegedly told Carlsen his ticket back to New York wasn’t good for another week, which left the man stranded.
“(Carlsen), who had no money and nowhere to go, was forced to return to Mark Latunski’s house until he would pay for his ticket, allowing him to leave,” the lawsuit states. The suit calls Latunski’s actions “despicable, willful, wanton, malicious and oppressive.”
Prior to the alleged incident with Carlsen in October 2019, yet another man called 911 on Sept. 26, 2019, claiming to have been drugged and chained up in Latunski’s basement before cutting himself free and fleeing.
Just months later, Latunski, 51, was charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a human body in connection with the death of 25-year-old Bacon of Swartz Creek.
Latunski allegedly met Bacon for a consensual sexual encounter and then killed him on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2019 at Latunski’s Bennington Township home.
Latunski’s home later was sold via a foreclosure bank auction. However, Paul Latunski was able to reclaim the property by paying $103,000 to the purchaser, Steven Deehl.
Paul Latunski has filed a lawsuit in 35th Circuit Court that seeks damages from the individuals who purchased the property at the Feb. 28, 2020, auction. He successfully sued in district court in July 2020 to have the purchaser’s son, Alex Deehl, evicted from the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.