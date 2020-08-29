Former Antrim Twp. treasurer pleads guilty to larceny charges

CORUNNA — The former Antrim Township Treasurer pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to taking more than $5,000 in public funds and placing it in her personal bank account in February 2015.
Nancy Robertson, 50, of Ludington, was charged with two felony counts of embezzlement by a public official (over $50) in February. However, she pleaded guilty Thursday to two reduced charges of misdemeanor larceny ($200-$1,000) as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
“I took cash that did not belong to me and used it for my own personal (use),” Robertson said Thursday. “(Antrim) Township, I was the treasurer at the time…I deposited it into my bank account and used it to pay a bill.”
“So you stole it?” Judge Matthew Stewart asked.
“Yes, your honor… That was not the original intention, but that is exactly what happened,” Roberston said.
Since Robertson pleaded to the reduced misdemeanor charges, she faces a maximum of one year in jail. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $5,072.13, which she tendered to the court following Thursday’s hearing.
Without the plea agreement in place, she could have faced up to 10 years and a $5,000 fine for each felony embezzlement charge.
Stewart said that since Robertson pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, her case will be transferred back to district court for sentencing. No date has yet been set for sentencing, but Stewart noted Robertson will likely receive probation as part of her sentence.
Court records indicate Robertson turned herself in, and was arraigned March 5 before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; she pleaded not guilty. Records do not indicate a bond amount, but Robertson has been free since that time while awaiting disposition of the case, which was bound over to circuit court June 17.
Robertson was first elected as Antrim Township Treasurer in 2008, and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016, before leaving office in late 2018.
Antrim Township officials declined to comment Friday.
