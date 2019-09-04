Indiana man sentenced to prison for fatal crash

CORUNNA — An Indiana man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for causing a fatal September 2018 crash while intoxicated and driving at 110 mph on I-69.
Zachary Fenner, 29, of Lowell, Indiana, was sentenced to four to 15 years in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart on one felony count of reckless driving causing death; he was ordered to pay court costs and fines.
Fenner was credited with five days served. Court records indicate Fenner will be required to pay restitution in the amount of $13,492.
Fenner was charged by prosecutors Sept. 21, 2018, after he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sheila Adams, 33, of Flint, at a high rate of speed, causing her to lose control of her vehicle and flip several times.
Fenner admitted he had been traveling to a friend’s house, and “had lost control of my car and it hit another vehicle… (I was going) probably 110 mph.”
Police believed Fenner was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.
Adams was an assistant dining service manager at Michigan State University.
Fenner was arraigned Sept. 21, 2018, in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan and pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Fenner posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond Sept. 24, 2018, and he has been free since then.
Fenner reached a plea agreement with prosecutors at a hearing April 4. Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence guideline of one year, seven months to three years, two months in prison. Without the agreement, Fenner faced up to 15 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.