Morrice man pleads guilty to threats

CORUNNA — A Morrice man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to a single felony count of making terroristic threats after he told a Department of Health and Human Services employee he “was going to bring his AKs” and “blow this s**t up.”
Matthew Jamieson, 32, was arrested after an incident at the Corunna DHHS branch Nov. 18, 2019.
“I made a threat to a person in a building,” Jamieson admitted at Thursday’s hearing.
Defense attorney David Feinberg accepted on Jamieson’s behalf an offer under which Jamieson pleaded guilty to the single terroristic threats charge.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Jamieson’s plea and scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. March 27. He ordered Jamieson’s bond continued. Jamieson was ordered to submit a DNA sample to the Michigan Department of Corrections, and will have to reimburse any costs incurred by police to respond to the threats.
Prosecutors and court staff originally screened Jamieson for sentencing to mental health court, but were unable to approve him because of prior convictions for assault.
Jamieson also has numerous minor traffic-related citations in Shiawassee County that date back to 2006.
Sentencing guidelines were calculated by prosecutors at 45 to 75 months in prison, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Jamieson was charged with the terroristic threats charge, along with two counts each of resisting/obstructing a police officer and threatening a FIA employee with physical harm, also felony charges.
He was arraigned Nov. 20, 2019, in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. Court records indicate he posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 21, 2019, and has been free since that time.
