CORUNNA — After 20 years of service to the city, Corunna Clerk/Treasurer Nichole Cowdrey is moving on to pursue other opportunities.
The Corunna City Council approved Cowdrey’s resignation during Monday’s regular council meeting. The longtime city employee’s last regular working day was Jan. 5, though through the use of accrued paid time off, her resignation will not take effect until Feb. 24.
“As has been the case for the past 20 years, I will be reasonably available to provide remote assistance, direction and guidance during my PTO period,” Cowdrey wrote in her resignation letter. “I have given the city 20 years of my life, my kids grew up there, and virtually everyone there is like family to me. I am more than happy to assist in the transition.”
A message seeking comment from City Manager Joe Sawyer regarding the appointment process of a new clerk/treasurer was not returned before press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.