CORUNNA — Jury trials and other non-emergency court proceedings are once again halted due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County.
Shiawassee County Chief Judge Ward Clarkson signed an order this week ordering local courts to suspend hearings because of the increase in virus cases.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services today said Shiawassee County has reported 4,484 cases of the disease and 85 deaths. The number of new cases is up 335 from the previous week — the largest one-week increase since December.
Public court hearings will be streamed on the circuit court YouTube page, since the public will not be allowed to attend in person.
The Michigan Supreme Court recently mandated that counties in which COVID numbers have increased must shut down until figures decrease.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said Thursday evening that he is hopeful COVID numbers will decrease, and jury trials can continue in June.
“I encourage members of our community to hang in,” Stewart said. “The light at the end of the tunnel is there. We are almost there. As disappointing as this is, it’s important for our citizens to fight through this pandemic, and follow instructions from our health professionals.”
Early in the pandemic, Shiawassee County’s felony jury trials were paused as cases rose.
When allowed to re-open in 2020, 35th Circuit Court conducted four jury trials, before being paused again, and allowed to continue. Shiawassee County was the second county in Michigan to resume jury trials after the lockdown, and conducted more trials than any other circuit court in Michigan in 2020.
