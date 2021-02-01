The drive to volunteer

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs driver Marlin Miller hit the volunteer trifecta this year, earning the department’s 2020 Driver of the Year Award in the process.
In past years, awardees have racked up either the most miles, passengers or hours, or some combination.
But during the year of COVID-19, out of the department’s eight volunteer drivers (a ninth isn’t driving at the moment) Miller topped all three categories, logging 6,598 miles, 350.9 hours and 63 passengers.
The drivers routinely cross county lines to take local veterans to medical appointments and other destinations. They have to be flexible, often being asked to go over and above their monthly driving schedules due to changing circumstances.
“Our drivers are good about responding, and Marlin is always ready to step up,” VA Transportation Coordinator Paula Jager said. “All of our drivers are valued, and they’re all friendly.”
The current roster includes seven men — all veterans — and two women.
Drivers include Miller, Richard Black (2018 Driver of the Year), Eugene Brown, Douglas Johns, Terry Holzhausen, Jan Wiber, Charles Hegg and Marvin Schultz, and Jager and Jane Wibert, who take turns navigating two vans.
When Miller found out his name would be etched into the office Driver of the Year trophy, he wasn’t sure how to feel about the honor.
“I thought, that’s not why I do it. It’s not for recognition,” said Miller, 61, a disabled veteran himself. “I was looking for something to do volunteer-wise with the VA. I found out they needed drivers and I thought, Oh, great. I’ll do it. It’s just to give back.”
Miller said he enjoys meeting veterans, male and female, and hearing stories about their military experiences. He has a few of his own to share.
For example, there’s the time the Ludington native showed up at an Army recruiting office, itching to go to Vietnam. He passed all the tests. But when he discovered the Army planned to keep him stateside and not send him to Vietnam he finally revealed he was only 14 years old.
They sent Miller home, but he came back as soon as he was of age and stuck around a decade, attaining the rank of sergeant. Over the years, he was stationed at 17 different bases, including one in Alaska, where he was a helicopter crew chief and conducted cold-weather training as close as 6 miles from the then-USSR.
After leaving the military, Miller worked in automotive parts shops and then returned to college to earn a nursing degree. He worked in a hospital emergency room in Battle Creek until several back surgeries forced him on to 100 percent disability.
He moved to the area about six years ago to live with his second wife, Patty Miller, a New Lothrop native. In his spare time, Miller refinishes antiques, and hunts and fishes with a neighbor, a veteran. Miller said the pair keep each other going, “and the good Lord keeps us both going.”
Two years ago, he signed up to volunteer at Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs.
“I transport veterans to just about everything — even to the grocery store, if they have an appointment,” Marlin Miller said. “For their medical appointments, I’ll drive them to Battle Creek, Saginaw, Ann Arbor and Flint.”
The VA’s driving schedule has slowed down a little since the pandemic hit. Some veterans are only going to virtual medical, not wanting to venture out. Health restrictions limit rides to one veteran at a time.
The pandemic and other illnesses have kept some volunteer drivers off the road. The VA is seeking more.
People should consider stepping up “if they want to give back to someone who’s served,” Miller said.
