CORUNNA — An attorney for the city of Owosso Thursday said demolition of a decrepit, vacant building deemed a “death hazard” could begin within weeks, now that a Shiawassee County judge has agreed the building represents an imminent danger to people.
After listening to nearly an hour of testimony in 35th Circuit Court, Judge Matthew Stewart signed off on an abatement order for the property at 216 S. Elm St., which is owned by Guerra Enterprise and Kimberley Guerra.
Neither Guerra, who is serving an unrelated prison term, nor a representative for her interests appeared in court, or offered any reply to the city.
“She just hasn’t responded,” Stewart noted. “We have to move ahead. The condition of this building poses a danger to public safety. (With winter coming) the dangers only increase.
“The city has met its burden of proof and I will grant a permit and final relief,” he said.
Owosso officials began pursuing the demolition of the building shortly after Sept. 20, when a portion of the four-story, brick building’s roof collapsed inward along the east side — next to Elm Street and above a sidewalk.
Brad Hissong, the city’s chief building official, said he examined the structure from the outside after being called by fire and police officials because of the collapse. He said determining the state of the building was beyond his expertise and he contacted Lopez Engineering, of Clarkston, to examine the structure.
Engineer Michael Wise, who also did not enter the building, said he viewed the structure from a fire truck bucket that rose above the roof line so he could look down into the brick-faced, wood frame building.
“I was concerned,” he told Stewart. “With this amount of collapse, it was more than likely there was a water issue for a long time that created rot in the wood.”
Wise said brick along the eastern wall was pushed outward and structural supports inside were pulled away from the floors.
“Three stories were not vertical or plane,” he told Stewart. “If it gives, it comes away from the building and collapses. I was concerned it would fall outward. It’s a death hazard. It’s in a state of failure.”
Wise said that with winter coming, what remains of the roof will accumulate snow and the added weight likely will lead to further collapses.
Stewart asked Wise if the 37,000-square-foot building is salvageable, and Wise said it’s possible, but that would require further study to determine.
He said the exterior wall would need to be braced and shored up to prevent it from falling. An examination of interior rot then would be necessary.
“It would be extremely, extremely costly,” he said, suggesting it would cost more than the end value of the building.
Both Wise and Hissong said they were worried about people being injured if the wall falls. Elm Street has remained blocked off since the initial collapse.
The building formerly was owned by Valley Lumber (Norman Henry), which is located across the street. The company had used a portion of the site for storing material and a section of the building for vehicle maintenance.
Hissong told Stewart he initially became concerned about the building in 2019 and sent the company a letter of violation dated Oct. 3, 2019, regarding falling bricks, weeds, junk vehicles, cracks in the walls and the roof condition.
The company took no action, he said, and sold the building to Guerra Enterprise. Guerra, of Owosso, is currently serving a prison sentence for enticing a 13-year-old girl to share sexually suggestive photos with her and then posting them on Facebook. She will be imprisoned at least until 2023.
Hissong said he sent Guerra a letter March 9, 2021, detailing concerns about the building, but nothing was done.
After the roof collapsed in September and the city moved toward demolition, Michael Luongo, of Owosso, attempted to purchase the building from Guerra with the idea to save it. That eventually fell through and Luongo no longer is associated with the case.
Thursday, Gould said the only holdup at this time prior to moving ahead with demolition is for Consumers Energy to turn off utilities to the property.
City officials have previously said they have an estimate of about $240,000 to complete demolition.
