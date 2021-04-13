CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s courts returned to Phase 1 this past week due to COVID-19 numbers spiking, but hearings are continuing — mostly online — with restrictions, after an order was issued by the Michigan Supreme Court.
“It is important for the public to understand that the courts remain open for business,” Shiawassee County Chief Judge Ward Clarkson said in a press release. “While we may change the method of a hearing from in-person to online, due process requires that the courts continue to proceed on cases of all types.”
Any case in which a party has a constitutional or statutory right to appear in person for a hearing, such as sentencing hearings, will continue to be offered in-person.
Court facilities remain open to the public, but the number of non-court staff allowed in each court is now limited to 10.
