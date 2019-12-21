CORUNNA — Earlier this month, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved an $18.5-million general fund budget for 2020.
While most departments received roughly the same amount of funding from the previous year, the Sheriff’s Office received considerably less money this year.
In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office received a little more than $3.1 million. In 2020 that number is expected to be $2.57 million, a decrease of about $568,000.
Cutting half a million dollars from the budget has alarmed some people and left them wondering if there will be fewer deputies on patrol.
According to Sheriff Brian BeGole, the numbers in the budget are a bit deceiving. He said the decrease in his budget has to do with retirement payments.
Everyone who works for the Sheriff’s Office is a county employee and they all take part in the Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS).
In past years, the Sheriff’s Office employees’ retirement was part of the Sheriff’s Office budget. The county allocated the money and the Sheriff’s Office would make the payments to MERS.
Starting in 2020 that will not be the case. BeGole said moving forward all MERS-related payments will be handled by the county administration and his employees’ retirement benefits will not be a part of his overall budget.
“They are separating the retirement costs normally listed for our budget and they are going to put those payments under the administration. I’m not really losing funding. I think it’s a more accurate picture of the budget that we administer at the Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
BeGole said overall patrol funding for his department will remain the same in 2020.
“We will be getting the same as we did in 2019. I think the county board of commissioners has been wonderful working with the Sheriff’s Office to provide quality law enforcement here in Shiawassee County,” BeGole said.
