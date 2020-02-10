SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A house fire about 6 p.m. Sunday left two people homeless.
The fire at 1998 E. Bennington Road, near State Road, heavily damaged a ranch-style home. The fire began in the laundry room and firefighters reported visible flames when they arrived.
Firefighters from Shiawassee Township, Vernon Township, Corunna-Caledonia and Owosso city responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
