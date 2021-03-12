CORUNNA — Criminal defendants who can’t post bond because of financial hardship may now have the opportunity to avoid sitting in jail through a new tether device program initiated by Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court.
Shiawassee County Observation Under Tether (SCOUT) received final approval from the county administration last week and will allow some economically disadvantaged defendants to avoid jail through house arrest while awaiting proceedings. In the past, they most likely would have remained in jail through the completion of their case.
“There’s been kind of an awakening throughout the country, not only in this court but just about every other court, that sometimes it’s not always fair that somebody be lodged, accused of a crime that they may or may not have committed, but charged nonetheless, where they’re denied their freedom or liberty because they can’t post a bond because they don’t have the money,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said. “Thanks to (the county), we now have another tool in our tool belt…It’s a big deal for circuit court and for our folks that are sitting over in the county jail with no remedies and no redress.”
Participants will be selected at the court’s discretion, according to Stewart, with factors such as the seriousness of the offense and a person’s ability to be safely managed in the community taken under consideration.
County officials agreed to lease five tethers for the program — at $8 per day cost to operate each tether, according to Sari Colbry, who manages the SCOUT program. Using an app on her phone, Colbry has the ability to track a tether participant’s location in real time. The court deployed its first tether Tuesday, she said.
Tether participants face the same conditions as house arrest, with release orders allowing defendants to go to work, to treatment and to probation agent meetings, but otherwise requiring them to remain at home, according to Stewart. If a problem arises, defendants must return to court where the issue will be addressed, he added.
SCOUT joins the court’s existing “colors” testing program as another tool to safely manage criminal defendants in the community. With the colors program, defendants are given a specific color with instructions to call-in each day. If the defendant’s color is selected, they must submit to a drug test.
“We appreciate the fact that Judge (Matthew) Stewart recognizes that the criminal justice system is not always a one-size-fits-all,” Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said in a statement Thursday. “The new tethers being utilized in the SCOUT program offer another alternative to being incarcerated. This in turn keeps our inmate population and jail staff safer (amid the COVID-19 pandemic) by limiting the number of people they come in contact with.
“The cost associated with monitoring someone on a tether compared to housing them is also generally much less,” BeGole added. “It also greatly reduces the burden of liability that is assumed while housing inmates.”
Stewart believes the SCOUT program can be beneficial in many cases, particularly those involving individuals with mental health disorders who may not receive their required medications while in jail.
“If the court just looks at warehousing a problem, the problem isn’t really going away, it’s just gone for a while and then it’s back, but if we can send our defendants out into the community safely using our random drug test program or the tethers, then in the meantime we can get them treatment, we can get them working, we can monitor them and oftentimes that will end up resulting in an alternative incarceration come sentencing,” Stewart said.
Stewart said the court plans to deploy its four remaining tethers next week, adding the program would not be possible without the support and generosity of the county administration.
“It’s a beautiful program and it’s not very expensive, but boy for the money do we provide a service to our folks whose case has not been disposed yet,” Stewart told commissioners Wednesday. “Thank you so much.”
