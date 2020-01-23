Owosso man pleads to multiple CSC charges

CORUNNA — A 29-year-old Owosso man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to seven criminal sexual assault counts, and other charges.
Brian Kevin Hayes Jr., of Owosso, as part of a plea deal that included three separate charging files, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree CSC, two counts of second-degree CSC, and two counts of child sexually abusive material before Judge Matthew Stewart.
Stewart accepted Hayes’ pleas on the charges, and set sentencing in the case for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 28.
He has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since his arrest on the charges at the end of October 2019. He has been held without bond since that time. Following Wednesday’s plea hearing, Stewart ordered Hayes remanded to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office until sentencing.
As part of the agreement, numerous other charges were dismissed by the prosecutor’s office, including three additional counts of CSC-1, three counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Prosecutors said the case involved demanding and receiving pictures of victims — at least three minor females under the age of 13. Hayes faces the possibility of life in prison, as well as consecutive sentencing on several counts.
Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang said, “Had this gone to trial, there would have been additional charges filed before then.” He indicated the possibility of additional victims beyond those named in the plea filings. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Hayes admitted to the assaults as he looked downward and answered questions from Stewart with “yes” or “no.” When asked why he was guilty, Hayes gave graphic details of the acts.
Hayes told Stewart he performed and demanded oral sex, referring to one 12-year-old victim, whose mother he was dating at the time of the offense. He admitted he recorded the act on his phone.
On a separate charge, Hayes admitted to fondling a 13-year-old’s genitals, and said he used his relationship with her mother to induce the victim to submit.
Regarding the third victim, who was 11, Hayes said he inappropriately groped her genital area and later asked her to “send (him) nudes.” The victim later sent photos to Hayes’ phone.
According to court records, Hayes has two separate prior felony convictions for breaking and entering in Shiawassee County, which led to prosecutors seeking a habitual offender-third notice on all charges in the CSC case.
CSC-1 carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, along with enhancement on those and all other charged offenses, and the possibility of consecutive sentencing.
Sentencing guidelines in the case indicate Hayes faces a range of 13 years, two months to 28 years, one month in prison, however, the court is not obligated to stay within that sentencing range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.