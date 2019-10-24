CORUNNA — County officials and dignitaries gathered Wednesday to dedicate the new Gary W. Holzhausen Drain Office and Facilities Building on North Shiawassee Street.
“It’s unbelievable, all of a sudden (the county board) said they were going to do this and I just can’t believe it. It was a complete surprise and I’m just really honored,” Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, 77, R-District 3, said.
Earlier this month, at the Board of Commissioners Committee of the Whole meeting, commissioners introduced and read a proclamation honoring Holzhausen. The proclamation read in part, “Gary Holzhausen has served the residents of Shiawassee County honorably for over 14 years and he has been instrumental in guiding the county through the Great Recession.”
The new building, 1024 N. Shiawassee St., will house the drain office staff, employees who maintain the county’s buildings and grounds, and the county surveyor’s office.
Holzhausen served as the county’s drain commissioner from 2004 to 2008. According to several drain office employees, he still volunteers a lot of his time at the office doing things like shoveling snow off the pathway in the winter.
He owned an excavating company in the county for many years prior to being elected drain commissioner.
“This was to pay tribute to Gary and all his years of service to the county and its residents,” Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said.
“Gary is the first one in and the last one out when something needs to be done. He actually cleared the land for the building himself,” Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, said.
Holzhausen, officials explained, used his own backhoe to clear much of the brush and other unwanted things before construction began on the building.
McMaster said the main reason the county decided to build a new drain office was to save money. The county’s former drain office was owned by the city of Corunna and the city was charging the county rent for the space.
Another point of savings is that now a lot of the county’s equipment — backhoes, excavators and other large equipment — will be stored at the building. Before it was left outside and exposed to the elements.
The building was paid for using money from the delinquent tax fund, there is no loan or remaining balance. The structure cost about $500,000 and can be easily expanded, McMaster said.
Drain office employees, including Drain Commissioner Tony Newman, chief deputy drain commissioner, administrative assistant, the drain maintenance supervisor, and the drain maintenance coordinator, all moved into the space in July.
The buildings and grounds crew, which has five to seven employees, has slowly been moving into the new building with its equipment.
The county’s surveyor, William Wascher, already moved into the new building.
The building is open to residents and public hearings for the drain office will take place at the site.
During Holzhausen’s time as drain commissioner, he was instrumental in hiring people, some of whom are still employed there today, according to the proclamation.
In 2010, Holzhausen won the county board’s District 3 seat. He is currently in his fifth term as a county commissioner. District 3 includes the Corunna, New Haven and Hazelton townships, and the northern areas of Caledonia and Venice townships.
Holzhausen previously worked in the drainage field profession in Shiawassee and neighboring counties for more than 40 years, much of that time was spent as owner and operator of Holzhausen Excavating Company, a family-owned business that was started in 1946.
Holzhausen was born in Owosso and has lived in the area his entire life. He is a graduate of Owosso High School.
He has been married to his wife Nicki Holzhausen for 56 years and they have a daughter, Shawn, and son, Todd.
