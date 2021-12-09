Corunna grad promoted to Navy rear admiral

NEWPORT, Rhode Island — Corunna High School graduate Doug Sasse recently was promoted to one-star rear admiral in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony at the Naval War College.
Rear Admiral Sasse is now assigned duties as the vice commander of United States Fourth Fleet in Mayport, Florida. There are approximately 130 one-star rear admirals.
Sasse, the son of former Corunna Superintendent Doug (Kathy) Sasse, began his Naval career at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, graduating from the institution in 1993.
Sasse holds a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering. He also holds a master of science degree in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.
Sasse has lived in Westport, Massachusetts, for 17 years with his wife Cheryl. They have three children: Brendan, Allyson and Nicholas.
Prior to his latest promotion, he served as division officer aboard USS Deyo and was commander of Destroyer Squadron 20, completing deployments to the Mediterranean and North Atlantic. He later served as weapons officer and combat systems officer on USS Hue City, completing deployments to both U.S. Sixth and Fifth fleets in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Sasse served as an associate fellow with the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Strategic Studies Group and as an air defense instructor assigned to Surface Warfare Officer School Command in Newport.
His staff tours include Navy Reserve U.S. Forces Korea Detachment 102; Navy Reserve commander, Naval Forces Europe, Naval Forces Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet; and reserve chief of staff for commander, Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet.
His command tours include Navy Reserve commander, Destroyer Squadron 40 Det. B; Navy Reserve commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic Det. C; Navy Reserve U.S. Fleet Forces Command Maritime and Air Operations Det. Fort Dix; Navy Reserve Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 and Reserve LCS enterprise director; and Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. Fourth Fleet.
He also mobilized as the Joint Operations Center Team chief for commander, U.S. Central Command Headquarters in support of Operational Noble Eagle.
His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and various campaign and unit awards.
