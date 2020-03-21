CORUNNA — The city of Corunna will soon undergo a variety of cosmetic upgrades, thanks to a $30,000 Neighborhood Enhancement Grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
The grant, awarded to the city in late February, will be used to address three primary areas, according to Deputy Clerk Jenny Stout, allocating $14,000 for cosmetic upgrades — paint, windows, siding, roofing — to neighborhood homes, as well as $14,000 for community upgrades, including new signage, benches, recycling bins and trash receptacles at Heritage Park.
There is also a possibility that a portion of the community funds could go toward the painting of a mural on the McCurdy Park grandstand, Stout said.
The remaining $2,000 will be gifted to the city for administrative use, though Stout indicated those dollars will also be put back out into the community, likely through additional exterior upgrades to neighborhood homes.
“Not only is (this) for the city, but it’s for the people too,” Stout said. “With the dam removal project, we weren’t going to have that money (for Heritage Park), we were going to have to find it in a different part of the budget. And with celebrating the sesquicentennial, we weren’t going to be able to finish our full goal with the mural, and that was something we really, really wanted to do, to give it to the public…Those were the driving forces (behind this grant application), to be able to give back (to the community).”
The grant funds come at a key time for the city, according to City Assessor Merilee Lawson, as a $250,000 funding gap currently exists with respect to the $1.2-million dam removal project, approved by the Corunna City Council in July 2019.
At the time, the city identified a $400,000 funding gap for the project, though, over the course of the past nine months, the city has been able to acquire additional grant funding to support the initative, including $50,000 in added funds from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
Stout said she’s currently unsure how the selection process will work for area residents desiring exterior home upgrades, though city officials plan to meet with MSHDA representatives in the near future to work out the details.
For Stout, the grant offers the city a chance to improve its curb appeal.
“A neighborhood can be great and then it has that one house on the corner (that’s got some exterior flaws) and everyone sees that one house,” Stout said.
“Put a fresh coat of paint on it or get some new siding and it changes the whole neighborhood. That’s what we really applied for.”
