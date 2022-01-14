CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has taken the next step in a plan to bond the county’s large unfunded pension liability, a measure commissioners have said could save the county millions in future years.
At the board’s meeting Thursday, commissioners approved, 6-0, a resolution authorizing the county to issue limited tax general obligation bonds up to $50 million, the amount of the pension funding shortfall.
“I, for one, will breathe a huge sigh of relief when we lock into historically low interest rates,” Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, said.
Last month, the board posted a notice of intent to issue bonds, triggering a 45-day referendum period in which residents can petition to put the bonding measure on the ballot. The referendum period ends Feb. 9, prior to the board’s next meeting.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs said Thursday’s vote “keeps us on time” with the county’s plan to sell the bonds in early April. Once the referendum period expires, county officials must meet with state officials and take other steps before the bonds can be issued.
Bonding is part of the county’s comprehensive financial plan to whittle down its unfunded pension liability.
In October 2021, commissioners authorized Boggs to begin the pension bonding process, which will allow the county to finance its legacy obligations to the Michigan Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) at a lower cost to the county over a period of 18 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.