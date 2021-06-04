CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to possession of child pornography and indecent exposure and now faces a prison sentence.
Matthew Dalton, 31, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
As part of the plea agreement, a habitual offender-second notice enhancement was dismissed, along with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), disorderly person (window peeper), and three counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Dalton’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. July 15. Stewart ordered Dalton’s bond revoked until sentencing, but Dalton’s attorney David Nickola asked for bond to be continued so his client could undergo a medical procedure.
Stewart granted the request, and ordered Dalton to be fitted with a tether and participate in the court’s drug testing program. Dalton must also submit a DNA sample to the court, and will be required to register as a sex offender.
“I’m only giving you a bond to save the community the cost of surgery,” Stewart said.
Thursday, Dalton admitted to possessing three videos on his phone of minors in sexual acts.
He also told Stewart that in June 2020, he was intoxicated and walking around the mobile home park where he lives wearing only underwear, before he looked into a neighbor’s window.
“What happened was, I had a little too much of a beverage,” Dalton said. “I was walking around the trailer park, and I looked in a window… I peered in the window and that’s when the people came outside… I guess it could come across as inappropriate.”
The neighbor said he saw Dalton’s exposed genitals and contacted police, who went to Dalton’s residence. When police attempted to arrest him, Dalton said he fought officers.
At the time of the peeping incident, Dalton was on bond for the CSAM charges, meaning the misdemeanor indecent exposure sentence could be imposed consecutively to the sentence he receives the CSAM charges.
Dalton was charged with the CSAM counts in January 2020 following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. That investigation was initiated after a citizen filed an online tip.
The case was delayed multiple times because of COVID-19 and for procedural issues, including a psychiatric exam.
Dalton previously was charged in 2007 with three counts of possession of CSAM. Court records indicate he pleaded to a lesser charge of using a computer to commit a crime, and the felony CSAM charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to four months in jail and three years of probation in that case.
He also has numerous prior misdemeanor convictions, according to online 66th District Court records.
