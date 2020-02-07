Man pleads to attacking girlfriend

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to assaulting his former girlfriend by “throwing her to the ground,” which caused her to suffer a broken collarbone and neck vertebrae.
Dylan Strickler, 21, pleaded guilty to one felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation), and one misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property (less than $200).
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Strickler’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. March 20. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to 17 months. Stewart also ordered Strickler to submit a DNA sample to the court.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed a felony count of witness intimidation and misdemeanor domestic violence.
Strickler was charged Nov. 8, 2019, after an incident at his apartment during which he and his ex-girlfriend had a disagreement that resulted in violence.
“(Victim) and I woke up and got into an argument,” Strickler said. “We were in my apartment in Owosso. We got into an argument and things escalated. I threw her phone and broke it, and things got physical. She slapped me, and I grabbed her and threw her to the ground.”
Strickler was arraigned Nov. 12, 2019, before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty, and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since that time.
According to online court records, Strickler has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
