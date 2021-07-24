DEARBORN — Laingsburg’s Zach Koerner will play in the 53rd Michigan Junior State Amateur, which takes place Monday through Thursday at TPC Michigan in Dearborn.
Koerner graduated from Laingsburg in the spring. He was named The Argus-Press All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year in both 2021 and 2019. There was no 2020 award due to COVID-19.
The Michigan Junior State Amateur features a field of 108 golfers age 18 and under, determined by past performance or via sectional qualifiers played in recent weeks across the state. They will play 36 holes of stroke play Monday to determine a medalist and top seed to lead the 32-player match play bracket.
A 15-and-under division is also on the agenda, starting Tuesday with 18 holes of stroke play.
