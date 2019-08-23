CORUNNA — The Misteguay Creek assessment roll has been finalized and will appear on the 2019 winter tax bill, officials said this week.
The assessment will be taxed over 20 years. Landowners can find their assessed amount at shiawassee.net/drain-commissioner, find the link for the Misteguay Creek Final Assessment. Parcel ID numbers are listed. People may call the office (989) 743-2398. The amount is only the principal and does not reflect interest.
Landowners may pay the assessment in full now and avoid interest. Call or email (drains@shiawassee.net) to obtain a payment coupon. The total must be paid at the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s office by Sept. 5 to avoid interest.
