CORUNNA — The Corunna Church of the Nazarene, 230 N. Woodworth St., invites music lovers to the 5 p.m. June 28 Sunday evening service as Stronghold Quartet shares “Freedom,” the group’s seventh CD.
Stronghold Quartet is based in Fowlerville and was organized in 2004. They have many Owosso/Corunna ties, with Don and Dennis Byers having grown up attending the Nazarene churches in both Corunna and Owosso.
The sound man, Dan Dodd, and the Byerses graduated from Owosso High School. Other members of Stronghold include baritone Jim Kitchen, bass Bill Neathamer and assistant sound man Ben Kitchen.
This concert is their first since COVID-19 shut down their schedule.
For additional information, call the church at (989) 743-5727 or Lynn Webster at (989) 723-1288.
