CORUNNA — A jury was set to resume deliberations this morning over whether a Lennon man is guilty of carrying an illegal knife and stun gun, as well as other charges.
Eric Edwards, 42, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a Taser, and misdemeanor no insurance, operating with an expired license, and unlawful use of a license plate.
Jurors began hearing evidence in 35th Circuit Court Tuesday morning. Hoewever, the jury was sent home for the day by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart when they did not reach a verdict by late afternoon. Stewart instructed the jury to return today to continue deliberations.
Tuesday, the jury was seated before 10 a.m., and Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally described a Nov. 27, 2020, incident in which Michigan State Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Edwards. According to police, the vehicle had an improper plate, which prompted the stop.
McNally told jurors Edwards’ case was “straightforward.”
Upon searching Edwards’ Ford Crown Victoria and the suspect, MSP trooper Tyler Onda said, she discovered Edwards had a 3-inch knife in a belt holster, along with a stun gun in another holster. Onda arrested Edwards, who was charged in early December 2020.
In Michigan, carrying a concealed weapon is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine. Illegal stun gun possession carries a possible two-year sentence and/or a $2,000 fine. The misdemeanor charges usually each carry a possible 93-day jail sentence.
Edwards has numerous prior criminal convictions in Shiawassee County, including drunken driving, and was charged in 2013 with numerous felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, felony firearms, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
