CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board’s committee of the whole Wednesday advanced a proposed $18.5-million budget for 2020 to today’s session for final approval.
Commissioners conducted a public hearing on the proposed budget and the millage rates. No one spoke during the public hearing and the proposed budget advanced unanimously.
The county projects revenues of $18,569,850 in 2020 with matching expenditures. While the budget balances, Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said about $1.4 million in revenue is coming from the delinquent tax fund to make up for shortfalls in the overall budget.
In 2019, revenues totaled $17,933,862 and expenditures totaled $17,916,732. The county was forced to take close to $3 million from the delinquent tax revenue fund and other funds to make up for the shortfall.
Root said the board is going to wait and assess the situation mid-year to determine if cuts need to be made.
“There’s new tax revenue from solar, new businesses going in, so we’re going to wait and see how the numbers come in. That number could end up being less than $1.4 million,” he said.
There are some bright spots in the proposed budget. The county is expected to take in $10,666,209 in tax revenue — up from $9,629,717 in 2019. The permits for the Assembly Solar project in Hazelton and Venice townships are expected to generate more than $100,000 for the county over the course of 2020.
The proposed millage rate in the county for 2020 will be 5.5405 mills.
Hanging over this year’s budget is the growing cost of retirement-related benefits the county provides for its current and former employees. The county uses the Municipal Employee Retirement System, which the state administers.
“MERS is what’s killing us. And why you’re seeing a lot of these overages is because of MERS,” Root said. “But we are tightening up our belt. We’re finding every little nickel and dime problem and keeping we attacking them.”
For 2020, the county is expected to have at least $2 million in unfunded MERS liabilities it will have to cover at some point.
“If we don’t get this under control the state will,” Tracy Bulbitz, Shiawassee County’s finance director, said.
Currently, every employee in the county and every new employee the county hires is eligible to receive a defined benefit pension plan once they reach the number of years necessary to become vested in the plan. The county covers the majority of the costs associated with those pensions, especially past pensions, according to county coordinator Mike Herendeen.
He said along with the pension contributions the county has to make to MERS, health care costs are increasing at a rapid pace for the county.
In 2020, the county is expected to pay about $4 million into MERS, about 20 percent of the county’s overall expenditures.
That percentage is expected to grow in the coming years with the peak year being in 2039, Herendeen said. At that time, the county could be paying more than $14 million per year into MERS.
Officials believe switching to a plan similar to what the state did, in which employees have a hybrid pension/401k type plan, will save the county money in the long run.
