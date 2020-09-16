CORUNNA — After a nearly six-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 35th Circuit Court trials resumed Tuesday with jury selection taking place in McCurdy Park’s Community Center.
“We’ve got a jury,” Judge Matthew Stewart said shortly after noon Tuesday, when the jury was selected. The process was moved to the center because it allowed court staff and propective jurors more space to spread out for social distancing guidelines.
Nathan Lott, 32, of Owosso, was to go on trial this morning at 8:30 a.m. Lott was charged with absconding for allegedly leaving Shiawassee County and going to the Upper Peninsula for several weeks in June 2019 while he was on bond for a separate offense.
Lott also faces a pending first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge; that case is scheduled to be heard separately beginning Sept. 30.
Prosecutors filed the CSC-1 charge Oct. 18, 2019, shortly after Lott was acquitted in a previous case.
Lott went on trial in 2019 on charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in December 2018 for incidents that allegedly occurred in April and May of 2018 and involved a now-13-year-old victim. The Argus-Press does not typically identify sexual abuse victims.
Lott rejected a proposed plea agreement and took his case to trial. He was acquitted Oct. 15, 2019, by a jury after deliberating for just 31 minutes.
Lott’s criminal history includes a 2011 felony conviction for resisting/obstructing a police officer, as well as several prior misdemeanor convictions and minor traffic-related citations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.