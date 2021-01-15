Friday morning fire claims one life

OWOSSO TWP. — Officials confirmed Friday afternoon that one person died in an early morning house fire at 2150 North Ruess Road.
A body, believed to be the homeowner, was discovered in the rubble scene, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. Officials are witholding the name of the individual until his identity can be verified.
Firefighters arrived at the scene about 6 a.m. Friday to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.
“It was reported that the homeowner would have a hard time exiting the residence,” Lt. Robert Herrick said in a press release. “Officers on scene were unable to enter the residence to assist the homeowner because of the flames.”
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at scene by Owosso police and the Michigan State Police fire investigator. Owosso Township, Owosso city, Corunna-Caledonia, Elsie Area and Ovid-Middlebury fire departments battled the blaze.
Firefighters were still at the scene as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.
