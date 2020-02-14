CSC suspect faces new charge for alleged escape attempt

CORUNNA — A Morrice man who is already in prison for methamphetamine possession was in 35th Circuit Court Thursday for a procedural hearing — and also appeared in 66th District Court on a new felony charge of escape while awaiting trial on CSC because he allegedly tried to jump from the third floor rotunda of the courthouse in September.
Derick Edington, 38, appeared in 66th District Court Thursday morning regarding the escape attempt. Police say that after a court appearance on CSC counts, Edington attempted to jump over the rail of the third floor, but was restrained from doing so by court bailiffs and because he was chained to other inmates.
Thursday afternoon, defense attorneys Jeanne Reed and Brian Prain argued in 35th Circuit Court against several motions filed by the prosecutor’s office related to CSC charges Edington faces, including striking witnesses and prevent testimony concerning the alleged victim of the CSC acts. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
Edington is in prison now because he pleaded guilty in July 2019 to a single felony count of meth possession. In return, prosecutors dropped a habitual offender-second offense status, which significantly reduced Edington’s prison exposure to a maximum of 10 years and a fine of $15,000.
In that case, he admitted he was at an Owosso residence March 10, 2019, when Owosso police knocked on the door and told him a warrant was outstanding for him. Upon searching Edington as he was being arrested, police discovered “enough (meth) for personal use,” Edington said at his July plea hearing.
At his arraignment on the meth charge in 66th District Court March 12, 2019, before Judge Terrance Dignan, Edington pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate that Edington posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond March 21, 2019. He was sentenced Sept. 6, 2019, to one year, 11 months, to 10 years on the meth possession charge.
Separately, Edington was charged May 30, 2019, with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of delivery of meth to a minor that allegedly occurred in December 2018.
Judge Matthew Stewart called the CSC case hearing to a close Thursday afternoon, and ordered both the prosecution and defense to file further briefs and arguments in support of their positions. Further dates in the proceedings have not yet been scheduled.
If convicted of the CSC counts, Edington faces up to life in prison.
The newest escape felony charge carries up to two years imprisonment and/or a $1,000 fine.
Edington has numerous drunken-driving and minor traffic-related misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County that date back to at least 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.