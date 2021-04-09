CALEDONIA TWP. — State Rep. Ben Frederick Friday said he was informed the Secretary of State branch on M-21 closed temporarily because of COVID-19 exposure and will reopen Monday.
“The lack of details and suddenness of the announcement is unacceptable for such critical governmental service delivery,” Frederick said in a post on Facebook.
Thursday, the Secretary of State announce the branch was closing that afternoon. In additional Facebook posts, the department said the closure was temporary.
Customer appointements, the department said in a Facebook post, are being honored at the Flint Fenton Road branch.
More than 200 comments on the Secretary of State’s Facebook page about the sudden closure were mostly negative.
“Well thanks for letting people with appointments know,” Larry Marrah commented. “Left work early and showed up to a closed building. Thanks a lot. Now I have to try to book another appointment which is a full time job in itself.”
The Secretary of State also Thursday said the Dearborn branch was closing temporarily. The Howell office was closed April 7, the Lansing East Michigan Avenue branch closed April 6 and the West branch office closed April 5.
Port Huron and Hastings branches previously closed but later reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.