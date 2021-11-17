GOP candidate claims Trump endorsement

OWOSSO — Caledonia Township resident Kevin Rathbun, who is running for the Republican nomination for the Michigan House seat representing Shiawassee County, Tuesday said he has received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
Rathbun is running to replace term-limited Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, in 2022.
In a press release from Trump’s Save America PAC, the former president says he loves the military and its “proud soldiers,” and claims they have been disrespected by current President Joe Biden.
“The deep state cannot be beaten without real leaders, and Kevin Rathbun is such a man,” the statement says. “Kevin Rathbun is the fighter we need in Michigan to uncover voter fraud, and Kevin will have the courage to act on it.”
“I am honored to be endorsed by one of the greatest presidents ever,” Rathbun said in an accompanying press release. “President Trump did more good for our nation in four years than any other in my lifetime.”
Rathbun, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army and Corunna graduate, announced his campaign for state representative via a press release in September.
The latest proposed “Pine” map by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistrict Commission has most of Shiawassee County in the 72nd District. The district would exclude the southwest portion of the county around Laingsburg, but include the southwest portion of Genesee County and nearly the entire bottom tier of townships in Saginaw County.
The Laingsburg area would be included in the new 71st District, which encompasses the Lansing area.
No district maps have been approved.
The 85th state House district currently includes all of Shiawassee County, as well as 10 townships in western and southern Saginaw County.
House and Senate seats in Michigan will be reapportioned before the 2022 election.
