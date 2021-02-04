CORUNNA — The city is planning to install permanent cornhole boards at Mitchell Park this spring.
The Corunna City Council Monday voted unanimously to purchase and install six sets of regulation-size cornhole boards in the park’s fenced-in area, west of Stu Coutts Pavilion.
The boards, made of granite and weighing about 700 pounds each, will be installed on cement slabs in the grassy area west of the pavilion, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer. At least 12 additional cement slabs will be poured at the site to accomodate portable sets of cornhole boards, he said.
The project cost — about $7,000 — will be covered by the city’s municipal building fund and/or parks and recreation fund, with installation slated for the spring.
“This was an idea that came up when we were renovating Stu Coutts Pavilion (last fall),” Sawyer said during Monday’s council meeting. “We think it would be a good use for that space, it would be kind of a neat outdoor event.”
The fenced-in area was formerly home to a playscape, though the equipment was removed years ago after falling into disrepair, according to Sawyer. At one time a dog park was considered for the space, though odor concerns were brought up because of the area’s close proximity to the pavilion, which often is rented for large gatherings.
City officials said they may explore allowing individuals who rent the pavilion to also rent the cornhole space for private use.
Additionally, City Assessor Merilee Lawson noted the regulation size of the boards leaves open the possibility of attracting large-scale tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.