Corunna man pleads to felony meth possession charge

CORUNNA — A Corunna man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to felony possession of methamphetamine, but the conviction could be vacated if he successfully completes probation.
Bradley Minor, 25, of Corunna, was stopped over by Corunna police March 14. During the traffic stop, the officer found 1 to 1.5 grams of meth in a baggie in the driver’s side door of the vehicle.
In return for his plea to the felony charge, prosecutors dismissed misdemeanor counts of no insurance and unlawful use of a license plate, and agreed to a “Section 7411” sentence, which would vacate the conviction upon successful completion of probation.
“I don’t know speaking with you today that you will receive that special consideration,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said. “I can tell you that what I know so far is not good. You used meth less than two weeks ago. If you continue to use illicit substances, mainly meth, then I will not put you into that program.”
Thursday, Minor admitted to using meth “about a week and a half ago” while he was on bond.
Stewart ordered Minor to take an oral drug screen, which Minor passed. However, Minor will be placed on the court’s intense “colors” drug testing program at least until sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10.
Stewart, who is currently self-quaranting because of potential COVID-19 exposure, told Minor he must have known using any drug while on bond is a violation.
“I haven’t looked that far back in the file, but I’m sure you were charged with this crime much earlier than a week and a half ago, correct? And also placed on bond much earlier than a week and a half ago, correct? The use of meth would be a violation of the terms of your bond, correct?” Stewart asked.
“(I was) just hanging out with a buddy and not thinking clearly,” Minor said. “After that, I cut all ties. My cell number has been changed. I deleted a lot of my social media sites just so I could get away from that crowd.”
Minor has several traffic-related civil infractions and a pending failure to stop for an accident misdemeanor charge in 66th District Court.
