CORUNNA — Attorneys for the Owosso woman accused of stabbing her 47-year-old boyfriend to death and staying with the body for “a day or two” have filed a motion indicating they will present an insanity defense on their client’s behalf.
Wednesday, 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan signed an order to send her for a mental competency examination.
According to court documents filed by defense attorneys, Jennifer Monroe, 38, will assert an insanity defense, and is scheduled to undergo the exam at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ann Arbor. The filings do not indicate when the exam will occur, and Monroe is currently lodged in the Shiawassee County jail.
Monroe was charged in October with one count of open murder in the stabbing death of Kevin Parker. She faces up to life in prison if convicted. She apparently intentionally injured herself prior to police arriving at the scene.
Monroe is being held without bond.
Monroe’s next scheduled appearance in 66th District Court is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Nov. 26 for a preliminary examination.
According to Owosso police, officers were dispatched Oct. 16 to a residence in the 300 block of North Dewey Street in Owosso to investigate a report of a murder/suicide.
Owosso police Lt. Eric Cherry stated in the warrant application for Monroe that a witness “came in the house, saw Kevin Parker deceased, and Jennifer Monroe had some injuries, but appeared to be conscious and breathing still.”
Cherry’s statement added that a search of the residence found three knives. A medical examiner estimated Parker “had been dead for more than a day or two.”
Owosso police detectives said in the documents that Monroe “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Additionally, Cherry stated that during the execution of a search warrant of Monroe’s phone, authorities found a “video of what appears to be Kevin Parker sleeping. She was in bed with him, and has a knife, and shows herself putting the knife up by his head.”
Monroe, documents state, left several notes stating that when police arrived, the residence would be a “homicide-murder” scene. Parker, documents state, was stabbed five times.
Cherry noted in documents that Parker was prohibited from being at Monroe’s residence because of a no-contact order that had been filed after he was charged by prosecutors with domestic violence for an incident that involved Monroe several weeks prior to his death.
In Michigan, anyone convicted of first-degree homicide must be sentenced to life without parole. All first-degree murder convictions are automatically appealed.
