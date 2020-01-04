CORUNNA — Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, was reelected to serve another year as the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners chairman Thursday.
Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, made the motion to nominate to Root, which did not require a second.
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, was the only commissioner to vote against Root’s nomination.
For vice chairman, Root nominated Commissioner Bryan Marks, R-District 4, who held the position in 2019. He was reelected unanimously.
Root whose district includes Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships, as well as Caledonia Township’s Precinct 2, was first elected to the board of commissioners in 2014. He defeated the incumbent commissioner Bob McLaren, a Republican, and ran unopposed in the general election.
This will be the third consecutive year Root will be the chairman.
“Having been chairman of the board in 2017, it gave me invaluable experience to help lead this county to a balanced budget with zero dollars being used from the delinquent tax fund, something that has not been done in many years,” Root said when he announced he would seek reelection in 2018.
“The board has remained creative in our ability to live within our means but still find ways to provide essential services that are important to the residents of Shiawassee County,” he said.
