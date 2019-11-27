CALEDONIA TWP. — The Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team made two arrests Tuesday following a controlled buy in the Meijer parking lot, and seized approximately a quarter-pound of crystal meth.
Both suspects were booked into the Shiawassee County Jail.
The two individuals, 30 and 26, both of Flint, are expected to be arraigned today in 66th District Court on felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine.
“It was a significant amount we seized,” Michigan State Police Lt. Michelle Taylor said Tuesday evening. “It was one of the largest controlled purchase buys we’ve made in a while. They were trafficking it in from Flint to the area, and we were able to start an investigation.
“This was probably one of the top five busts we’ve made in the area,” Taylor added. “This was a good seizure and arrest for MAGNET. We’re trying to send a message that if you traffic meth into Shiawassee County, we’re going to catch you, and you’ll end up in front of Judge Stewart.”
MAGNET was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police and Owosso police.
