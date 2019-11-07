CORUNNA —The Public Safety and Courts Committee advanced four motions Tuesday that authorize 35th Circuit Court to receive grant funding for four important court programs.
The Shiawassee County Swift and Sure Probation program will receive $60,000 in grant funding. The program helps supervise people on probation and helps them avoid future violations. The program supervises about 12 probationers.
The Shiawassee County Adult Drug and Sobriety Court will receive $92,000 in grant funding. If someone is diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder, they are eligible for this program. The program has 15 participants and all of them are employed.
The Shiawassee County Mental Health Court will receive $48,500 in grant funding.
“This program makes it so we’re not criminalizing mental illness,” Krissi Lab, Circuit Court administrator/ Friend of the Court said. She oversees all three of the programs.
The rug program launched this year and currently has seven participants.
The grant funding is a mix of federal and state dollars. According to Judge Mather Stewart, the two programs that were around last year, the Swift and Sure Probation program and the Adult Drug and Sobriety Court were awarded slightly more in funding this year.
