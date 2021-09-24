CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday denied, 5-2, a request to place an additional item on board’s meeting agenda that, if approved, would grant the county’s Election Commission access to county attorney Eric Morris.
Commissioners Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, Brandon Marks, R-District 4, Jeremy Root, R-District 5, Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 7, voted against adding the agenda item at the beginning of Thursday’s board meeting.
The Election Commission, comprised of Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Treasurer Julie Sorenson and Clerk Caroline Wilson, was seeking advice and/or direction from Morris on the ongoing recall effort against Root, Garber and Plowman. The three affected commissioners have appealed the recall petition language, with 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart this week issuing a case management briefing order requesting additional information from the parties.
Wilson, acknowledging that Morris provided a legal opinion to the Election Commission for its clarity/factual hearing Sept. 7, reached out to the attorney on behalf of the commission for additional guidance after Stewart’s order. Morris indicated he would need board approval before proceeding.
The request failed to make it onto Thursday’s agenda, prompting Wilson to voice her frustrations during public comment.
“I want it to be very clear that this is not a personal thing,” Wilson said. “The constituents have taken steps, appropriate steps, in what they feel is representation for this county. I can’t help that. I have been elected to do a job. I am doing my job. This is a very bad position I’m in. I have to work with you guys on a regular basis. I have been mistreated in the past; I don’t hold any grudges. I move forward; I am professional.
“We’ve got one thing and now we’re being told no,” she continued. “I was just informing (the attorney) that was also involved in that process. … But the fact that five of you are saying, ‘No’ looks badly and again, probably supports what’s happening. It’s frustrating.”
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, in his explanation of the agenda item request, indicated that normally County Coordinator Brian Boggs would approve such a request for access to the county attorney, but Boggs has a conflict of interest in this instance because he, too, works for the board.
Marks felt it was “inappropriate” for the Election Commission to get an opinion from Morris on the recall because Morris answers to the board. He questioned why Prosecutor Scott Koerner wasn’t contacted for an opinion.
“When this was all happening in November 2020, the county hiring an attorney, there was a lot of question as to if corporate counsel could be the prosecutor. It was pretty clear at that meeting that that was not the case and that this counsel that was being hired was going to be able to be utilized by all county department heads and elected officials,” Wilson responded. “That is why I did not inform our prosecutor.”
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said it was her understanding Morris represents the county board as a whole, and questioned the legality of Root, Garber and Plowman voting on the agenda request.
“There are three individuals under recall. Four of us are not, and we are the body, and we need to act in the best interest of this body,” Webster said. “I would think that the three people who are under recall should declare that they have a conflict and not vote related to these things. I couldn’t find support for that. I’m not an attorney, but I am uncomfortable with them even being able to vote on it.”
Dignan, Wilson and Sorenson voted unanimously Sept. 7 to approve recall petition language against Root, Garber and Plowman, ruling it was clear and factual.
Garber and Plowman filed appeals in 35th Circuit Court Sept. 15. Root filed an appeal Sept. 16, with all three motions falling within the 10-day appeal period of the board’s decision.
A decision by Stewart on the appeals is expected within 40 days of the appeal filing.
The push to unseat the three commissioners came after a July 15 meeting during which commissioners voted to give themselves and other county elected officials COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses using federal relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
A large portion of the $557,000 that was disbursed went to commissioners and other elected officials. Root received $25,000; Plowman and Marks received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Garber, Webster, Brodeur and Holzhausen — each received $5,000.
Commissioners and all other elected officials released a statement July 22 unanimously agreeing to return the COVID-19 hazard payments. A Genesee County judge subsequently ordered county officials to repay the bonuses July 26. The judge’s order was officially signed and received by the county Aug. 12, and all county officials have returned the funds, according to Boggs.
The soonest a recall election could take place would be May 2022. All commissioners are up for election in November 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.