CORUNNA — The city is reducing the size of several citizen boards and commissions, citing a lack of volunteers and an inability to maintain quorums.
The Corunna City Council voted unanimously Dec. 14 to approve an ordinance amendment reducing the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, Softball Commission, Fourth of July Commission and Historical Commission to seven or nine members.
Each commission previously had as many as 11 members, officials said.
“We’re having difficulties getting enough members to fill these boards and maintain quorums,” City Manager Joe Sawyer said during the Dec. 14 council meeting. “(Moving forward), if there’s seven members, it’s a seven-member commission. If you appoint an eighth member, at that point it’s a nine-member commission with a vacancy.”
The ordinance amendment reduces the number of commission members needed to maintain a quorum from six to five for nine-member commissions and five to four for seven-member commissions. A quorum refers to the number of commissioners needed to conduct business.
“We have a hard time getting volunteers,” Mayor Chuck Kerridge said following a Dec. 14 public hearing in which no one spoke. “This past week (for example) we didn’t have a Downtown Development Authority meeting because we didn’t have enough people show up. It happens a lot because of the fact that we don’t have people that volunteer to sit on the boards.”
All commission appointments are subject to city council approval. Those interested in serving are encouraged to fill out an application, which can be found online at corunna-mi.gov.
For more information, call city hall at (989) 743-3650.
