Mystery building to be dispensary

CORUNNA — Observant travelers of the M-21 corridor have undoubtedly noticed a new building rising from the earth in front of Corunna’s East Town Plaza at 2550 E. Main St. across from Meijer.
Unlike the new Frankenmuth Credit Union building going up down the road at 2267 E. Main, adjacent to Home Depot, this new construction doesn’t have a cheery sign out in front touting it as the future home of anything. However, it has been confirmed by Corunna City Planner/Assessor Merilee Lawson to be the future site of a Skymint Brands cannabis dispensary.
Per Lawson, Skymint is one of five companies to have been issued a license to operate as a “marijuana provisioning center/retailer” within city limits since the passing of an amendment to the city’s marijuana facilities ordinance (Ordinance No. 21-02) allowing such storefronts on April 5 of last year.
As of yet, none of these licensed operations have opened for business. Skymint’s city license was originally issued May 20, 2021, and is set to expire on the same date this year, which may shed some light on the timetable in which the company plans to have the store up and running, though it can apply for renewal regardless. Inquiries sent to Skymint seeking additional information on its plans for the location were not returned.
Skymint’s license is one of two reserved for Corunna’s C-3 “General Business District.” Additionally, there are two licenses for the C-1 “Central Business District” and two for the C-2 “Service/Business District,” capping the total number of retailer licenses at six.
Skymint’s website lists the company as operating 15 cannabis retail locations at present, with another two listed as being “closed.” One in Traverse City is listed as coming “soon,” though other online sources seem to indicate that the Traverse City location has “recently opened.” An MLive.com article, announcing the opening of a Muskegon store on Feb. 16, called that location the company’s 18th.
Regardless, Skymint is a well-established player in the Michigan dispensary scene. Corunna City Council Member John Lawson, representing Ward 2, cited a trip to one of their provisioning centers in Lansing as helping to inform his “yes” vote on the facilities ordinance amendment.
“I was incredibly impressed with the whole operation they ran there,” Lawson said last April. “If it was that kind of operation that would go in (here), I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”
Lawson said the company passed City Manager Joe Sawyer’s 100-point application evaluation — which determines a company’s fitness for one of the marijuana licenses based on “consistency with surrounding land use and resident safety, demonstration of sufficient financial resources, and promotion of local business and economic development,” per the city’s ordinance — with a score of “80 or 81.”
