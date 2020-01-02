CORUNNA — An Owosso woman accused of killing her estranged boyfriend in October has been found competent to stand trial.
Jennifer Ann Monroe, 38, is charged with open murder in the Oct. 16 death of Kevin Parker, 47, at a home in the 300 block of North Dewey Street in Owosso.
Court records indicate Monroe was deemed competent to stand trial during a hearing Dec. 6 in 66th District Court.
Records state Monroe waived a preliminary exam on the murder charge Dec. 19 and was bound over to 35th Circuit Court for further proceedings.
Records note a pre-trial conference in circuit court before Judge Matthew Stewart at 8 a.m. Friday.
Monroe’s attorney, Doug Corwin, filed notice Nov. 5 that he may assert an insanity defense and the competency exam was ordered Nov. 6.
Monroe faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. She is being held without bond in the Shiawassee County Jail.
According to Owosso police, officers were dispatched Oct. 16 to a residence in the 300 block of North Dewey Street to investigate a report of a murder/suicide.
Owosso police Lt. Eric Cherry stated in the warrant application for Monroe that a witness “came in the house, saw Kevin Parker deceased, and Jennifer Monroe had some injuries, but appeared to be conscious and breathing still.”
Cherry’s statement added that a search of the residence found three knives. A medical examiner estimated Parker “had been dead for more than a day or two.”
Owosso police detectives said in the documents that Monroe “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Additionally, Cherry stated that during the execution of a search warrant of Monroe’s phone, authorities found a “video of what appears to be Kevin Parker sleeping. She was in bed with him, and has a knife, and shows herself putting the knife up by his head.”
Monroe, documents state, left several notes stating that when police arrived, the residence would be a “homicide-murder” scene. Parker, documents state, was stabbed five times.
Cherry noted in documents that Parker was prohibited from being at Monroe’s residence because of a no-contact order that had been filed after he was charged by prosecutors with domestic violence for an incident that involved Monroe several weeks prior to his death.
