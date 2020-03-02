CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deana Finnegan, who is retiring March 31 recently looked back on her more than 23 years of service in the prosecutor’s office.
“It’s been a great career,” Finnegan, 64, said, adding she’s looking forward to spending more time and traveling with her children and 2-year-old granddaughter.
Her advice for her successor?
“Be fair. And that’s not just with defendants. It’s with victims and staff and other attorneys in the county. I think if you have a reputation of being fair and being honest and not a jerk, you can be kind and still be effective,” she explained.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart will appoint Finnegan’s successor to finish her term, which runs through November. He is currently accepting applications for the interim position.
A lifelong Shiawassee County resident, Finnegan graduated from Durand High School and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor before receiving her law degree from Cooley Law School in Lansing.
“From the age of 7, I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Finnegan explained. “My brother was 11 years older than me, and he always said he wanted to be a lawyer. You always emulate your older brother. He ended up being a stockbroker and I ended up going to law school.”
Finnegan was hired by then-Shiawasee County Prosecutor (now 66th District Court Judge) Ward Clarkson in February 1989. She said she was “pretty green” at that point, having only worked in a small private practice in Vernon previously.
“This was more up my alley,” Finnegan said. “This was more what I wanted to do. I wanted to get more courtroom experience. He (Clarkson) took a chance on me.”
Some of the cases in Shiawassee County that really stick with Finnegan involve homicides, CSC cases and even a cold case that finally ended with a conviction due to DNA evidence.
One case Finnegan recounted involved a 1997 trial before then-35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco. Finnegan had heard on the radio that a “cataclysmic conversion” would occur at around noon, and she requested that Lostracco call a break in the trial so that she could watch the event happen.
“I was listening to the radio and they said that there was going to be this cool thing happening in the sky, and if you go outside about noon and watch this, and look through green glass, it’s going to look pretty cool. Some guy from the University of Schenectady gets on the horn and said you should watch it. So we’re picking a jury all morning, and Judge Lostracco said that’s fine, we could break a little early.
“The judge tells the jurors there’s going to be this big thing in the sky right at noon. So we break a little early. It was all an April Fool’s joke (by the radio station),” Finnegan recalls, laughing. “It looked like a Norman Rockwell picture, a bunch of us out on the north lawn of the courthouse looking up into the sky through green glass. The county clerk at the time, he’s half-hanging out of window, looking up at the sky.
“One of the bailiffs at the time drove by and yelled, ‘You idiots.’ The guy was convicted, and this stuff is all on the record. It went all the way up to the court of appeals, and they’re reading that the judge is letting people out to go watch stuff up in the sky,” she said.
Looking ahead, Finnegan is excited about Stewart’s enthusiasm and dedication to Shiawassee County’s various treatment courts.
Finnegan was integral to their early success, and credits Stewart’s willingness to work with her and other officials.
“I ran against Judge Stewart (in 2014),” Finnegan said. “When he was elected, he reached out to me. I consider him a good friend and an amazing advocate for the community. His specialty courts work. They are wonderful programs. He is fair but he is tough. The word gets out: Don’t deal drugs or molest children in Shiawassee County. Because if you do, you’re going to pay the price.”
Stewart said Finnegan was a key part of making the specialty courts work.
“One of my first priorities upon taking the bench was to establish our treatment courts,” he said. “As prosecutor for Shiawassee County, Deana’s cooperation was critical to their success. Deana did more than just cooperate. She was instrumental in their implementation and growth.
“If not for her passion to help others recover, our treatment courts surely would not be as successful as they are today,” he added.
For her personal plans, Finnegan said she’s going to have time to work on things such as gardening, which she’s never had time to do before.
“I have a 2-year-old granddaughter, and I intend to spend a lot more time with her,” Finnegan said. “I’ve always wanted to raise bees, and I’m taking my first class tomorrow. We’ll see if I’m cut out for it. I love gardening, and never really had the chance to do it well, because to do it well, it takes time.”
