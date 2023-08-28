CORUNNA — Enjoying a dish of ice cream on a hot summer’s day is a timeless experience.
Everyone’s a kid when they take that first bite.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Enjoying a dish of ice cream on a hot summer’s day is a timeless experience.
Everyone’s a kid when they take that first bite.
The latest ice cream shop to dot the Shiawassee County landscape turns this sensation up to 11, residing, as it does, in a former one-room schoolhouse.
The schoolhouse at Kerby Corners, about two miles east of State Road on M-21, welcomed its first students in 1892. By all accounts, it was a sturdy little structure, furnished with all of the late 19th century educational necessities — not the least of which was a pot-bellied furnace to keep the worst of Michigan winters at bay.
The little red building was 125 years old in 2017 when Jessica Dietzel and her family purchased it. While not in perfect condition, it was seaworthy enough to host family parties, church events and other gatherings over the first two years of the family’s ownership.
Eventually, however, Dietzel decided to explore the property’s commercial possibilities. She gave it some thought and figured she couldn’t go wrong with an ice cream shop.
“Who doesn’t like ice cream? Let’s do it,” Dietzel recalls saying. “No one is grumpy when they’re getting ice cream.”
After giving the old schoolhouse a necessary makeover, Dietzel was ready to open last week.
Kerby’s 1892 Ice Cream offers Homemade Brand’s ice cream, made in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Flavors include coconut dream chip — Dietzel’s most recent favorite — plus the usual suspects, rounded out by some truly unusual taste treats, like a strawberry lemongrass dairy-free concoction.
Having only just gotten under way, Dietzel said she’s not yet sure how far into colder weather the shop will stay open. If they stay open long enough, she said they plan on offering seasonal flavors like pumpkin, eggnog and peppermint stick.
Prices range from $2.50 for a child-size cone to $4.75 for a triple drip. A fresh waffle cone is an extra dollar.
Dietzel and her family want Kerby’s to be a place where families come for a treat, settle in on the deck and enjoy each other’s company.
“Maybe even make a new friend.”
And the former pupils of the one-room schoolhouse? Several were in on Saturday afternoon marveling at the décor and remembering where they sat and where they had to sit when arriving late — up front, where children had to pay attention to the teacher.
Dietzel said she loves hearing their stories, and she plans to keep a list of former students who stop by.
Check it out at 4990 E. M-21 from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.