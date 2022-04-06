CORUNNA — A Corunna woman pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to felony arson in 35th Circuit Court for lighting her couch on fire and leaving her residence to attend a CPR class.
Janeen Mallory-New, 59, had been set to reject a plea offer from the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office and take her case before a jury, but apparently changed her mind immediately before Tuesday’s hearing. She was originally charged with arson of an insured dwelling, which carries a possible sentence of life imprisonment.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart estimated that with Mallory-New pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree arson, guidelines were from zero to 18 months. Mallory-New is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. May 13. Stewart ordered bond to be continued.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Mallory-New admitted she had doused a couch with lighter fluid and used a cigarette lighter to start a fire at a residence in Corunna in September 2019.
“I just drizzled it,” Mallory-New said of the lighter fluid. “Then I went out the door and went to my class. I had a CPR and first aid class in Swartz Creek.”
The fire spread to a wall in the residence, but eventually went out on its own before Mallory-New returned from her class.
Mallory-New was charged by prosecutors in February 2021, but court records do not indicate why there had been a delay in the case.
She was arraigned Feb. 5, 2021, before Magistrate Dan Nees and pleaded not guilty. Records do not show a bond amount listed, but Mallory-New was free prior to Tuesday’s hearing, and she passed drug and alcohol screens before Stewart ordered her bond to be continued.
Mallory-New has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County, but she has filed at least eight small claims and civil actions, all but one of which appear to have been dismissed, according to online district court records.
