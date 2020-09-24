CORUNNA — Fiddler’s Green is hosting an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at its newest veterans housing facility, 729 S. Norton St.
Area residents will have the opportunity to walk through the renovated space — formerly home to the Pleasant View medical care facility — and speak with representatives from the nonprofit organization during the event. The 63,177 square-foot building will welcome its first group of veterans in the coming weeks, according to Director of Operations Eric Motz.
Individuals are encouraged to wear masks during Saturday’s event. For more information, call Motz at (989) 975-8701.
