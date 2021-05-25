FLINT — Mark Latunski, who is accused of killing and partially cannibalizing a Swartz Creek man in December 2019, will be required to provide a deposition as part of a federal lawsuit filed against him by a New York man.
According to Curtis Zaleski, who represents Latunski’s brother and conservator Paul Latunski, a court order dated April 27 indicates Mark Latunski will be deposed via Zoom. Latunski is being held in the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline while undergoing treatment. He is awaiting a criminal trial on the murder charge.
Latunski, 51, is charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a human body in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
He was first deemed not competent to stand trial shortly after the murder, but was later deemed competent and his trial is currently pending in 35th Circuit Court. He recently hired Chartier & Nyamfukudza PLC of Okemos as defense counsel.
He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of Bacon’s murder.
In his lawsuit, James Carlsen claims Latunski held him against his will during an encounter prior to the alleged Bacon murder that began consensually.
The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan seeks unspecified damages on behalf of Carlsen, of Suffolk County, New York, who said in the suit he met Latunski through the defendant’s then-husband, Jamie Arnold.
In his answer to the federal lawsuit, Zaleski argued the suit should be dismissed due to the encounter being consensual.
According to the Michigan State Police, a “middle aged” man escaped from Mark Latunski’s home Oct. 10, 2019, by cutting himself free of restraints. The individual said in a 911 call that he believed he had been drugged.
Carlsen’s suit states he traveled by bus from New York to Michigan specifically to take part in an acknowledged BDSM encounter with Latunski after meeting Arnold, and then Latunski, through Facebook.
Arnold, however, apparently had moved out of the home before the encounter, Carlsen’s suit claims.
The lawsuit claims Mark Latunski tied the man down with locks, chains and leather straps, telling him “he wasn’t going anywhere.” Carlsen cut himself loose from the restraints with a knife when Latunski was sleeping.
“What (the victim) did not expect is that during his stay, defendant (Mark) Latunski would end up chaining him down in his basement and holding him captive,” the lawsuit claims. “After he thought defendant (Mark) Latunski had fallen asleep, (the victim), terrified, cut himself loose using a butcher knife, and ran down the street in the middle of nowhere in order to call the police.”
According to Shiawassee County scanner traffic from approximately 2:35 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019, Central Dispatch received a call from South Morrice Road, from a man who “just woke up and believed he was drugged.”
Carlsen said in the suit he was able to retrieve his cellphone and run down the road away from Mark Latunski’s residence. He called police and they dropped him off at a nearby gas station where he called Mark Latunski. No charges were filed at the time, due to the consensual nature of the encounter.
With no money and nowhere to go, he eventually returned to Mark Latunski’s for a week until his return bus ticket to New York was valid.
In a separate incident, in November 2019, Michigan State Police were again called to the vicinity of Mark Latunski’s home after a different man fled the home. Police said the man had been chained or tied up in the basement during a consensual encounter, but escaped after becoming frightened and ran down the road nearly naked.
No charges were filed in that case, either, due to it also being consensual.
