CORUNNA — In a surprise reversal, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday voted against creating and posting a central human resources manager position, instead expressing interest in exploring a potential reorganization of the county’s central office.
Commissioners voted 4-3 Thursday against creating the human resources position, reversing course from Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting during which commissioners supported the measure 4-2. Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, did not attend Wednesday’s session, but joined colleagues Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, in rejecting the proposal Thursday.
“I know the importance of this and we do need it, there is no doubt, but maybe we ought to look at reorganizing our office and some of the duties inside our office and maybe this becomes absorbed,” Root said Thursday.
“We should think about that first,” he continued, “some reorganization and what that might look like.”
The county currently lacks a centralized HR department, with department heads each handling onboarding, discipline and terminations independently. The inconsistency across departments leaves the county open to potential discrimination complaints and lawsuits — a hazard that prompted Root and other commissioners to explore the possibility of creating a centralized human resources position.
“This is something that we’ve looked at for a substantial portion of time now based on all of the different studies that we’ve done and I think this is a position that we should create,” county Coordinator Brian Boggs said Monday. The position would have included a salary range from $47,000 to $57,700, he said, and was included in this year’s budget, though no funds had been expended.
“I don’t believe we should be in the market for hiring a new employee,” Holzhausen said, acknowledging the county is currently struggling to fill positions in the Prosecutor’s Office, among other jobs.
“I think we better start taking care of those before we hire more people,” he said.
Garber suggested waiting until 2022 to create and post the position.
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said she understood her fellow commissioners’ concerns, but believes the county should move forward with creating the position.
“I’m a little less torn on this. I see this as a good thing,” Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, added. “I feel like this would be good protection for the county and, honestly, in the long run, after the last six months, I feel that this is a step in the direction of having some employee evaluations and a lot of different things we haven’t been doing.”
Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, agreed, explaining the county would evaluate the possibility of combining the human resources position with other roles and/or restructuring existing personnel.
“I just think this is more or less an avenue for our county administrator to research it, figure out something, (and) bring it back,” he said.
Root maintained a reevaluation of the county’s central office should come first.
“We’ve got a lot going on. We’ve got a lot in our office that we haven’t really assessed and I do think we could do some assessment of responsibilities and duties within our office instead of just throwing money at a problem, which we seem to do,” Root said. “I’m still fully in support of (the position). My motion to kind of halt it for now is just that I think we could do a reevaluation of our office first.”
Overseeing the county’s employee training and orientation, assisting in the preparation/negotiation of union contracts and representing the county in various dispute resolution forums related to employee relations would be key functions of the position, according to a tentative job description provided to the board this week.
The position would have been posted as full-time, though any final decision on the parameters of the job would have come back to the board for approval, Boggs said Wednesday.
(1) comment
Placing bets that Cindy and Root want to hold off until 2022, then create the position and she will apply for it :)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.