CORUNNA — A homeless Durand man who was charged this week with stealing a vehicle and “squatting” in an unoccupied Owosso home now faces an additional felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Tobe Holifield, 55, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony unlawful driving away an automobile and misdemeanor occupying a building without the owner’s consent. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday, and posted bond.
However, he was charged Thursday on a new charge of CSC-1 involving a victim younger than 13. Court records do no state the nature of the offense, but the date it allegedly occurred was Feb. 5.
Holifield is currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to the CSC charge.
Court records do not indicate whether a bond amount has yet been set. Additional charges could be filed.
