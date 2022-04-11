Galloping for a cure

CORUNNA — Six years ago, after going blind in one eye, Kimberly Deyarmond received a life-altering diagnosis: She had multiple sclerosis (MS).
Raising a family with two children is difficult enough. For Deyarmond, who had two children under the age of 3 at the time of her diagnosis, life on a day-to-day basis can be very unpredictable.
“It’s hard to plan things in the future because it’s so unpredictable what’s going to happen to me,” a clearly emotional Deyarmond said. “I get tired pretty easily, especially working on the farm. I twitch quite a bit, sometimes my depth perception is off and I trip on stairs.”
Saturday’s Wagon Train for MS fundraiser in Corunna was more than an opportunity to raise funds for Donna and Kevin Doneth; it was an opportunity to spread awareness about the disease affecting Deyarmond — their daughter — and millions worldwide.
The Doneth family all wore hoodies Saturday with the words “In this family, no one fights alone” printed on the back.
“Our family is in it for everyone,” said Donna Doneth, who made the hoodies. “When one needs help, we’re all there for the rest of the group.”
Kevin Doneth said learning of Deyarmond’s diagnosis was surprising and scary.
“We didn’t know anyone that had it and didn’t know much about what it was,” he said. “As you learn about it, it’s a little scary because there is no cure. You worry about how it will affect your loved ones. As a parent, you worry about the unknown part of it with your children.”
Despite temperatures that discouraged outdoor gatherings, Donna Doneth said the fundraiser drew “quite a few people” and so far had raised over $10,000 for research on MS.
The event commenced at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, kicking off with a draft horse and wagon ride through downtown Corunna in parade-style fashion, eventually dropping eventgoers off at McCurdy Park for lunch and a silent auction.
The Wagon Train for MS fundraiser was the fourth annual event, but the first one in-person since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 versions virtual. Deyarmond said the 2019 edition was the second-largest private fundraiser for MS in the state of Michigan that year.
Kevin Doneth, who has raised draft horses his entire life, said he got the idea for the Wagon Train fundraiser at a national draft horse show in Iowa in 2018 that was a fundraiser for breast cancer.
“It gave me the idea that, if they could do something like that, then we could get some of our friends and people we are associated with to help do this,” he said.
A few doctors and neurologists who have treated patients with MS were in attendance Saturday, including Dr. Robert Pace, an MS specialist who has treated patients for 10 years.
Pace said the disease is particularly debilitating because it affects the brain and the spine, which are in control of “absolutely everything,” and can lead to variable symptoms such as weakness, numbness, vision loss, cognitive changes and fatigue.
“It’s one of the most variable conditions you can have,” he said. “Every person is sort of a blank slate that we try to tailor treatment for.”
Deyarmond said she knows other people with MS, and she can confirm what Pace said: there’s no textbook experience with the disease.
“It’s so different for every single person; it’s not cookie-cutter,” Deyarmond said. “Most of us know at least one person that has MS, but it’s very different from person-to-person. Sometimes people one day will need a wheelchair or a cane, and then the next day they may not need it again.”
Pace said that the medical field is getting better at treating MS, and called events like these “fantastic” because they “generate enthiuasm and show how much people care.”
“It’s not perfect yet, but with more momentum and support, we can make a dent in this disease and stop it from many more people. There’s been a lot of fantastic changes going on with MS in the last ten years,” Pace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.